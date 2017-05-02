H&M unveils Zara Larsson collaboration

Swedish fashion brand has unveiled a “fierce and feminine” collaboration with pop-singer Zara Larsson that will launch on May 18, which features strong graphics and edgy streetwear pieces.

The singer was part of the design process “every step of the way”, said the retailer, having a say on everything from the prints and colours to cut and fit. For instance, pink was chosen not only because it’s one of her favourite colours, but also because “it’s feminine, powerful and everyone looks good in it,” according to Larsson.

Key pieces includes oversized hoodie and t-shirt dresses, both emblazoned with hot pink graphics and strong feminist messages, such as ‘Lush Life’, ‘Cats Against Catcalling’, and ‘Girl Power’, which are balanced by body-con shorts and tops. The colour palette is dominated by a range of pinks, with silver and black as complements, while velour, denim, mesh fabrics and cotton jersey are the main materials used in the collection.

Pernilla Wohlfahrt, head of design and creative director at H&M, said: “Zara is such an inspiration to fashion and music lovers all around the world. Her energy is so positive and sincere, which together with her was easy to translate into the designs. We also looked a lot at what Zara wears on and off the stage, making sure to incorporate her show-meets-street style.”

Commenting on her debut fashion collection, Larsson, added: “I am really excited to finally share my collection with H&M. I have had so much fun working with them to design pieces and create a campaign that reflects my personality. I can't wait to see how girls everywhere wear the pieces to add to their own personal style.”

Prices range from 2.99 pounds for hair bands featuring her feminine messages on to 49.99 pounds for a denim jacket adorned with a pink cat and the slogan ‘Cats Against Catcalling’. In addition, there is an online exclusive featuring pink velvet over-the-knee boots for 69.99 pounds. Other pieces in the collection include T-shirts, long sleeve tops, bra tops, cycling shorts, cropped jumper, hoodies, tracksuit bottoms, baseball caps, and a bumbag.

