H&M, Weekday and more launch products from Jeans Redesign Project

Several styles created as part of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Jeans Redesign Project have hit the market. The initiative, which promotes a circular economy within the denim industry, includes numerous leading brands including H&M, Gap, Lee, Wrangler, Triarchy, Weekday and Reformation.

The Foundation created the Jeans Redesign Guidelines with the help of over 80 denim experts, to help brands develop jeans that last longer, can be recycled and are created in ways that are better for the environment and the health of garment workers. The brands that have signed onto the initiative committed to creating a product or multiple products in adherence to the Jeans Redesign Guidelines.

H&M, Boyish, Mud Jeans, Outland Denim, Seventy+Mochi, Triarchy and Weekday have recently launched products under the Guidelines, and dozens more are set to launch products between now and May 2021. These brands include Banana Republic, DL1961, Frame, Gap, Reformation, Lee, Wrangler and Urban Outfitters.

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation sees the Jeans Redesign Project as an " important initial step" towards a circular fashion economy, according to a press statement. The Foundation encourages brands to build on this work to increase the adoptions of the principles of the project for jeans and other apparel products.

