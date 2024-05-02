Hackett London launches collaboration with Carl Friedrik

Premium British menswear brand Hackett London has unveiled a collaboration with London-born contemporary travel accessories brand Carl Friedrik.

The four-piece capsule collection of travel goods has been tailored for the “modern globe-trotter of discerning taste,” explains both brands and offers understated style, functionality and quality for the active traveller.

The collection, which draws inspiration from both brand’s shared British heritage, includes a Carry-on suitcase (40 L) with silent 360-degree Hinomoto spinner wheels crafted to ensure longevity and a Check-in suitcase (69 L) made with TSA-approved aluminium lock frames and hardwearing polycarbonate shells for maximum durability and security.

Hackett London x Carl Friedrik collection Credits: Hackett London / Carl Friedrik

In addition, there is also a Compact Weekender made from smooth velvety nubuck leather, designed to offer a streamlined and versatile option for work, gym, and overnight trips and a Luggage Tag for personalising luggage.

The Hackett London x Carl Friedrik collection will be available online and in-store from May 2. Prices range from 49 to 465 pounds.

Hackett London x Carl Friedrik collection Credits: Hackett London / Carl Friedrik