Hackett London launches dogwear collaboration with Hugo & Hudson

Menswear brand Hackett London has launched its first dogwear collection in collaboration with luxury British canine goods manufacturer Hugo & Hudson.

The limited-edition Hackett London x Hugo & Hudson collection offers “the utmost comfortable and durable high-quality dog apparel and accessories” combining the British tailoring of Hackett London with the "canine know-how” of Hugo & Hudson.

The collection features a range of dog jackets for small, medium and large dogs, including quilted and water-resistant puffer jackets in autumnal colours, herringbone and traditional wave tweed jackets, and cable knit pullovers.

In addition, the collection offers collars and leads in rope and leather, harnesses, and tweed fabric dog beds.

The dog collaboration is available in Hackett stores and online. Prices range from 20 to 135 pounds.