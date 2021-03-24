Hackett London renews long-term partnership with Aston Martin

British menswear brand Hackett London has renewed its long-standing partnership with Aston Martin and will be the official supplier for its new Formula One team.

The extension of the licensing contract with Aston Martin Lagonda until 2024, marks 20-years of collaboration and comes as the luxury automotive group returns to Formula One after more than 60 years.

Hackett London will be the official travelwear and officewear supplier for the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One team, outfitting drivers Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll, as well as the rest of the team, with travel and office attire.

Marcella Wartenbergh, chief executive office of AWWG, parent company for Hackett London, said in a statement: “We are delighted to take our cherished partnership with Aston Martin to the next level by supporting their long-awaited return to Formula One. An F1 team represents the best of the best, not only the drivers, but also the engineers, the pit crew — men and women at the top of their field who share the values and vision of excellence of Hackett London. While luxury does exist in the paddock, Aston Martin will bring a renewed sense of elegance to this thrilling sport, and we are proud to be a part of that endeavour.”

Jefferson Slack, managing director - commercial and marketing, Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One team, added: “As a long term partner of Aston Martin, it’s fitting that our partnership extends into our new Formula One venture. Luxury and style are at the forefront of our principles and whether our team is travelling to the race circuits or conducting meetings in our factory, it’s imperative that these values extend through into our attire.”

Hackett London supports Aston Martin’s return to Formula One

In addition, the British menswear brand will continue its Aston Martin Racing by Hackett collection, unveiling a new look for spring/summer 2021 featuring a range of premium clothing designed and crafted for “modern men with a passion for automotive and racing”.

The clothing collaboration features casual outerwear, such as gilets and windbreakers, as well as black tapered sweat pants, technical polo shirts with contrast tipping on collars and sleeves, and backpacks.

Hackett describes the collection as a reflection of the two companies “quintessentially British brand values” and as a blend of “sumptuous luxury, serene refinement and elegant convenience”.

Marek Reichman, Aston Martin’s executive vice president and chief creative officer, said: “Hackett and Aston Martin share a great tradition of beautiful design and incredible British craftsmanship, blended together with the best materials to produce luxurious products.

“This partnership has stood the test of time because it is based on shared values and vision. We’re delighted that the Aston Martin Racing by Hackett collection will continue and those of us who have enjoyed wearing Hackett clothing know that the office and travel wear for the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team will be the best in the business.”

Hackett London is the longest continual partner of Aston Martin, starting 17 years ago in 2004 and draws inspiration from the rich history of racing garments in the Hackett archive.