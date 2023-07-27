Haeckels teams up with Pangaia and C16 Biosciences

British skincare and fragrance brand Haeckels has collaborated with innovative materials science company Pangaia and New York City-based C16 Biosciences to introduce its Palmless Torula oil as a soap bar for the first time.

The Rewild Body Block utilises climate-tech start-up C16 Biosciences’s proprietary Palmless Torula oil, a biodesigned replacement for palm oil, which leverages naturally occurring microorganisms and fermentation that is rich in antioxidants and sterols and more sustainable.

The soap bar is scented with natural oils to recreate the smell of the rainforest burning down to highlight the main way in which biodiversity is cleared to make way for the palm oil plantations. While the bar itself is housed in treeless packaging made from cotton and bamboo.

Haeckels has manufactured the soap in-house at their production facility on the cliff tops in Margate, in the UK, blending Palmless with their seaweed extract foraged from the shores of Kent, along with organic materials, including aloe vera, mandarin peel and vetiver root.

The Pangaia, Haeckels and C16 Biosciences Rewild Body Block powered by Palmless is limited to less than 200 blocks worldwide and will be available on Pangaia.com and Haeckels.co.uk and at Selfridges, London, priced at 30 pounds / 40 US dollars.