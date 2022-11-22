Haider Ackermann and Fila debut collaboration in Manchester show

Colombian-born designer Haider Ackermann has unveiled a new collaboration with Italian sportswear giant Fila in a show based in Manchester, UK.

The colourful collection saw a range of vivid hues take to the runway, from acid yellows to neon greens, which contrasted the graphic black and white patterns.

The event was set in the former railway station Depot Mayfield, which often plays host to club nights, and saw a star-studded guest list descend on the location, including the likes of Andrew Garfield and House of the Dragon’s Emma D’Arcy.

Haider Ackermann x Fila SS23 Manchester show. Image: Haider Ackermann x Fila

In a release, Fila and Ackermann said the collection is based on a wide reaching sports heritage, drawing inspiration particularly from youth cultures both Manchester and the rest of England are known for.

Core elements of the wardrobe included tops, windbreakers, tracksuits, leggings, swimming trunks and bodysuits, which mixed with tailored items and oversized silhouettes.

Logos and slogans could also be seen running down legs and sleeves of various garments, including co-branded elements that stood out in bright tones.

Haider Ackermann x Fila SS23 Manchester show. Image: Haider Ackermann x Fila

The somewhat unexpected collaboration comes after a two year hiatus by Ackermann, who also formerly served as creative director for Berluti.

It marks the beginning of a busy period for the designer, as it was also announced in September that he is set to be the guest designer for Jean Paul Gaultier’s upcoming haute couture show.

Following in the footsteps of Olivier Rousteing, Ackermann will take on the house’s spring/summer 2023 collection, as revealed in an Instagram post that hinted at what is to come by stating: “Couture is what’s left when we’ve forgotten everything.”

Haider Ackermann x Fila SS23 Manchester show. Image: Haider Ackermann x Fila

