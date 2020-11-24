Hanes donates 1.3 million face masks and socks to those in need

Hanes has announced the donation of close to 1.3 million face masks and socks, ahead of Giving Tuesday next week. The apparel brand hopes to encourage its consumers to join in its initiatives to help others.

The brand said that it has supported around 400 organizations fighting homelessness in all 50 states, as well as Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Through this support, Hanes donated over 1 million masks to help those experiencing homelessness reduce the spread of COVID-19 and nearly 300 thousand pairs of socks.

“We know that product donations are very meaningful to those experiencing homelessness, and we are honored to help," HanesBrands' chief branding officer, Sidney Falken, said in a press release. "It takes all of us to help support our communities, and we urge everyone to try to do their part to make a difference.”