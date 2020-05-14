HanesBrands has produced over 100 million face masks

HanesBrands, parent company of Wonderbra, Shock Absorber, Champion and Playtex, have turned their hand to making face masks to help control the spread of Covid-19.

Currently the group has produced more than 100 million non-medical face masks globally and has confirmed plans to sell the masks in the UK following the government’s advice for people to wear fabric coverings on public transport and while shopping.

The face masks are made from 100 percent breathable 3-ply cotton, which the company states is gentler on the skin, and offers 98 percent filtration of three-micron particles after 30 washes at 60 degrees Celsius, according to tests carried out by a French laboratory.

Heather Nogueira, sales and marketing director, HanesBrands UK said in a statement: “There are a number of companies advertising face masks on social media in every colour – some with sparkling accessories too! This is not the time for people to be trying to make a fashion statement. Instead, we want people to choose quality credentials over design and colour.

“Our team is producing millions of face masks with the same eye on technology and performance as we’ve always applied to our consumer-facing brands.”

The face masks will be available to the public from June 10 in packs of five on shockabsorber.co.uk .

In addition, HanesBrands USA has also been awarded contracts with the USA government for the supply of these textile masks.

Images: courtesy of HanesBrands