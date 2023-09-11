Hanky Panky teams up with Prabal Gurung

Lingerie brand Hanky Panky has unveiled a limited-edition capsule collection with fashion designer Prabal Gurung for autumn/winter 2023.

Inspired by the rare beauty of the rhododendron, the Hanky Panky x Prabal Gurung collection has been designed to empower women “with the confidence to be seen as they choose” and features more than 30 pieces, including bras, bralettes, thongs, teddys, bodysuits, dresses, a limited-edition silk and lace blazer.

The capsule collection, which made its debut during Prabal Gurung's spring/summer 2024 NYFW catwalk show on September 8, aims to encourage women “to reveal their innerwear as outerwear, giving them the freedom of being themselves as they define it here and now,” explains Hanky Panky in the press release.

Hanky Panky also adds that the collection promotes its new ‘Behind The Petals’ social movement, which shines a light on the craftsmanship and behind-the-scenes making of the collection, as well as encouraging the wearer to share their personal stories of what is unseen about themselves with the hashtag #behindthepetals.

Brenda Berger, chief executive officer at Hanky Panky, said: "Prabal Gurung is a designer known for inclusivity and unconditional advocacy for women, making him the perfect partner to help Hanky Panky continue empowering women with the confidence and freedom to be themselves in the intimates they wear.

"We're thrilled to partner with Prabal Gurung to design a limited-edition collection of intimates that gives visibility to the unseen and highlights each woman's distinct way of blooming."

The Hanky Panky x Prabal Gurung collection has been made with luxurious fabrics and high-end details, including the lingerie brand’s US-made lace, and is available in inclusive sizes from XS to XL with under-wired bras ranging from 32A to 36DD.

The collaboration will be available from September 27 on HankyPanky.com, in Hanky Panky's Bleecker Street store and select retailers nationwide. Prices range from 32 to 600 US dollars.