Hannah Martin unveils video game jewellery collection

British jewellery designer Hannah Martin has teamed up with French independent video game developer Sandfall Interactive and video game publisher Kepler Interactive to create conceptual digital jewellery pieces inspired by the character of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 role-playing video game.

Martin has designed five digital jewellery creations inspired by the in-game characters of Gustave, Lune, Sciel, Maelle, and Verso, which fuse classic metal craftsmanship and delicate fine art.

Hannah Martin creates digital jewellery in collaboration with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Credits: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Each of the pieces has been envisioned to be crafted with 18-carat gold and jet-black obsidian to reflect Martin’s interpretation of the rich aesthetic of Expedition 33, merging the fantasy game setting and characters with real-life contemporary art and high-fashion elegance.

The developers at Sandfall Interactive then took the digital jewellery designs and intricately modelled them in Unreal Engine 5 to create a series of in-engine images that fully blend the digital and physical worlds.

Commenting on the collaboration, Martin said in a statement: “It is totally new territory for me, and I have loved being able to explore and push the boundaries between reality and unreality. It has been a constant dance between real world and fantasy.”

Additionally, Martin has created 33 real-life necklaces inspired by the design representing Verso, meticulously hand-crafting each piece in sterling silver. These pieces are not for sale and were created as a celebration of the game’s beauty in an extremely limited quantity as a ‘thank you’ to community members and artists who have supported the game and its creation.

