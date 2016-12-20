Fashionunited
Hanro to launch new lounge range
Danielle Wightman-Stone
|

Hanro, best known for its lingerie and nightwear, is set to introduce a new lounge range with “sportswear appeal” as it looks to target the growing athleisure trend.

Launching in August 2017, the new womenswear range ‘Balance’ will offer a “contemporary athleisure look” to be worn for activities such as light sports, travelling, or relaxing.

A key feature of the collection is the use of soft and stretchy viscose French Terry and soft micro-modal materials, which allow the styles to offer skin-friendly cotton on the inside and breathable polyamide fibre on the outside to provide a constant body temperature.

The collection includes leggings, cardigans, tops, sweaters, rollback shirt, bustier, and long trousers, all available in a colour palette of mauve, carbon, carbon melange, shale melange and black.

Prices are expected to range from 50 euros for the tank top to 170 euros for the cardigan, with key pieces including the leggings, sweatshirts and racerback crop top sitting under 100 euros.

Balance by Hanro will be available in stores and online from August 15, 2017.

Images: courtesy of Hanro

