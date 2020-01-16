Happy Socks collaborates with Linda Ramone

Happy Socks first collaboration for 2020 is with Linda Ramone, the wife of the late guitarist Johnny Ramone. The collection is centered around Linda's love for Johnny and features motifs inspired by their love, her eclectic home, and unique sense of style.

The collaboration, which launched this week, offers a selection of prints in three different editions, priced at 16 dollars each, a blue and purple knee-high version for 18 dollars designed, and a pink and purple gift box for 48 dollars inspired by a mural in the house she shared with Johnny.

“Everyone should have some glam and glitter, and some punk, and some 60s in their life,” said Linda in a statement. The Happy Socks x Linda & Johnny Ramone special edition collection is available now in Happy Socks’ Concept Stores, online at Happysocks.com and at select retailers.

photo:courtesy of Factory PR