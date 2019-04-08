Happy Socks launches swimwear

Happy Socks is diving into the swimwear market. The makers of colorful, playful socks have launched their first full scale swimwear collection for both men's and women's, in addition to a selection of limited-edition summer essentials such as slider sandals and a pool float. Happy Socks continues its playful approach to color with these swimsuits as well featuring the brand's typical mix of bright patterns and bold colors like the pastel printed Big Dot motif.

The women's swimsuit was designed with soft fabrics for the "girls that just want to have fun in the sun," and styles featured include details like a low-cut back, high-cut legs and round neck. Each swimsuit is fully lined for a smooth, non-transparent look.

Happy Socks' new swimwear and beach essentials launches April 9

The men's swim short features a supportive mesh lining and a classic elastic waist with drawstrings. The short was crafted from a blend of synthetic fibers to minimize creases and sun bleaching.

The campaign for Happy Socks swimwear launch is fronted by actor David Hasselhoff. Titled "The Hoff's Day Off", the campaign plays up on the actor's eccentric personality. Given his "Baywatch" fame, the actor couldn't have been a more fitting choice to star in the campaign.

The campaign was shot in Los Angeles with a quintessential '80s aesthetic. Titled "Hoff's Day Off", the video features Hasselhoff showing off his vocal training, slip-sliding by the pool, and unleashing a few poses from his arsenal. As Hasselhoff puts it, "Happy Socks are Hofftastic!"

The Happy Socks swim collection will be available alongside the summer swim essentials beginning tomorrow, April 9 in Happy Socks Concept Stores, on Happysocks.com, and in select retailers.

According to a report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Swimwear Market by Fabric, Distribution Channel, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024 the global swimwear market was valued at 18,454 million dollars in 2017, and is projected to reach 28,148 million dollars by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.2 percent from 2018 to 2024.

photos: courtesy of Factory PR