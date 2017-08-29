Happy Socks prepares for Hysteria women’s launch

London - Happy Socks, the Swedish sock brand best known for its vibrant socks and underwear, is set to launch Hysteria by Happy Socks, a dedicated women’s line.

The launch of Hysteria sees the unisex sock label address the fashion needs of millennial women by offering a unique range of fashionable socks. Although the brand has offered unisex socks for a number of years, the creation of a new line, focusing solely on women comes after founders Viktor Tell and Mikael Söderlindh recognised the need to offer dedicated women’s socks.

Hysteria by Happy Socks to launch September 1

“With the business man dress sock, we have that now because we saw that people wanted the Happy Socks design, but they didn’t want the quality we had,” Tell said in an interview with Wonderland Magazine. “And we did the athletic socks because the sneaker guys wanted that, and we did the kids, but we hadn’t put our attention to the woman’s side of it.”

The duo worked with Paula Maso, the concept designer behind Hysteria for two years to create the line, which aims to reconnect women to the Happy Socks concept. “We’ve only had positive responses so far,” added Tell. “It’s a lot of different materials and different lengths, so it’s not an all-round sock which Happy Socks are, but more for different occasions.”

The debut Hysteria collection, set to launch online and in selected stores on September 1 for Fall/Winter 2017, features patterned and colour-block styles crafted from premium materials such as cashmere and mercerised cotton. As the collection is more fashion focused and higher quality, the price range for the line is slightly higher than the main Happy Socks line.

In honour of Hysteria by Happy Socks launch the Swedish sock brand is set to stage a store take over in Tokyo on September 1. Happy Socks is also set to open a pop-up store featuring Hysteria socks in New York during fashion on September 7, reports WWD.

Photos: Hysteria by Happy Socks, website