Harlem’s Fashion Row launches nonprofit to support designers during Covid-19

Harlem’s Fashion Row, an arts and entertainment organization that provides a platform for designers of color, announced that it will be launching a new nonprofit in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘ICON 360’ program was created to support designers of color who “are pivoting their businesses during this pandemic and need funding to scale,” the company said. Those interested can apply to receive a grant via the Harlem’s Fashion Row website on June 15.

To celebrate and support designers who apply for the ICON 360 grant, the organization will host a virtual fundraiser on May 30 featuring panel discussions with fashion industry guests, such as Teen Vogue’s editor in chief, Lindsey Peoples Wagner, founder of All The Pretty Birds, Tamu McPherson, and celebrity stylist, Kesha McLeod.

“During this crisis, I thought it was critical to do everything in our power to support designers of color,” Brandice Daniel, CEO and founder of Harlem’s Fashion Row, said in a statement. “I’m incredibly inspired by the resilience of designers who are making bold pivots in their business. As a fashion community we have an incredible opportunity to help scale the businesses of designers who are thriving even in the middle of a pandemic.”

Tickets can be purchased for 22 dollars on the newly created hfricon360 website, which will give guests the opportunity to view a fashion show with past Harlem’s Fashion Row designers, discover emerging designers and engage with the panel discussions. 100 percent of the proceeds from ticket sales will be given to the nonprofit.