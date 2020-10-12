Harlem's Fashion Row teams with children's brand Janie and Jack

Janie and Jack have partnered with Harlem's Fashion Row to help showcase rising multicultural designers. The Gap Inc.-owned childrenswear brand is committed to teaching kids about love, unity and anti-racism.

The collaboration includes childrenswear designs from three emerging designers, Kristian Lorén, Kimberly Goldson and Richfresh. Each designer merged their signature styles with Janie and Jack's aesthetic, offering shoppers fashion-forward pieces for their kids.

Retailing between 19 and 139 dollars, the collection is currently available through the brand's ecommerce site and in select stores across the country.

Janie and Jack has also donated 25,000 dollars to Harlem's Fashion Row's nonprofit, ICON360.

Images: Janie and Jack