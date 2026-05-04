Harlem's Fashion Row and H&M discuss future of sustainable fashion

Harlem's Fashion Row and H&M hosted the 2026 Sustainability Forum on Earth Day, bringing together designers, executives and sustainability advocates to discuss how environmental goals and inclusion can shape the future of fashion.

Held on April 22, the event focused on sustainability as both an ecological and social issue. Opening remarks from Brandice Daniel emphasised that progress depends on intention, continuous improvement and ensuring underrepresented voices are included in decision-making across the industry.

Donna Dozier Gordon highlighted the brand’s ongoing partnership with Harlem’s Fashion Row, stressing the role of collaboration and community in advancing responsible business practices. Forum sessions explored multiple dimensions of sustainability, including large-scale operational change, ethics and accountability, circular fashion, craftsmanship and modern luxury. Other discussions examined how new technologies such as artificial intelligence and 3D design may influence future production models and career pathways.

A recurring message throughout the programme was that sustainability extends beyond materials or recycling initiatives, touching every part of the value chain from design and sourcing to labour practices, innovation and representation.

The event concluded with a call to continue equipping designers of colour with resources, access and professional networks as the industry evolves. For fashion educators, the forum reflects how sustainability education is increasingly linked with equity, digital transformation and entrepreneurship, offering a broader framework for preparing students for future careers.