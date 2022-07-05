Harlequins appoints Castore as technical and retail partner

Premium sportswear brand Castore has signed a multi-year partnership with rugby club Harlequins to supply all training and playing wear and take over its retail operations.

As Harlequins technical and retail partner, Castore will supply the men’s and women’s home playing kits and travel and training wear ranges, along with kitting out the rugby club’s youth teams. In addition, Castore will take over all operations at Harlequins’ retail operation, The Stoop.

Castore replaces Adidas as Harlequins' technical partner after eight seasons.

Harlequins chief executive, Laurie Dalrymple, said in a statement: “After 8 very successful seasons partnering with Adidas, we have undertaken an extremely thorough process of reviewing our club technical and retail partner, talking to many of the leading global brands in this space. Castore were a clear standout as a best-in-class business that has seen huge growth since its founding in 2015. Their dual approach of supporting our retail operation as well as high-quality products for our players and supporters stood head and shoulders above their competition.

“One of the key requirements we identified for our new technical and retail partner was the ability to supply high performance clothing for our playing groups, both men and women. Castore has a strong record of supplying high-quality women’s-fit clothing and we are excited to see Harlequins Women take to the field in Castore products next season.”

Castore’s partnership portfolio includes England Cricket, Rangers FC, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sevilla FC, Bayer 04 Leverkusen, McLaren F1 and Auto, and athletes such as Matt Fitzpatrick, Andy Murray and Adam Peaty.

Tom Beahon, co-founder at Castore, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Harlequins. As a founding member of the RFU, Harlequins is a truly iconic brand within the world of rugby that is leading the way when it comes to growing the game.

“Harlequins’ annual Big Game, Big Summer Kick-Off and The Game Changer campaigns are sport-leading events within rugby union and perfectly embody Castore’s Better Never Stops ethos. We feel this partnership is an ideal fit for two premium brands that focus on innovation and quality.”