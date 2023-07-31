Harley-Davidson teams up with Post Malone on apparel collection

Motorcycle and apparel company Harley-Davidson (H-D) has unveiled a new limited-edition collaboration with Post Malone, celebrating the Grammy-nominated artist’s love of the brand.

It is the first time the duo have teamed up on the creation of such a line, where both their branding will come together in designs that draw inspiration from H-D’s Low Rider ST motorcycle.

Pieces contain chrome treatments, contemporary text designs and halftone graphics that pay homage to or directly pull from classic H-D imagery.

Highlights include a ‘Chrome Malone’ tee, hoodie, and pants, as well as a H-D bar and shield icon tee and a studded vest and pant set.

A number of accessories are also involved, such as horsepower leather gloves and a flame badge silver chain.

The line comes as part of Harley-Davidson’s H-D Collections, a concept launched by the company earlier this year that features a group of lifestyle apparel brands honouring the brand’s heritage and values.

Its launch came one year after H-D made it known that it was aiming to revamp its apparel division following the appointment of Yeezy alumni Louise Goldin and Nike veteran Erica Bullard, who have been tasked with running the design processes.

The Post Malone x Harley-Davidson Collection is the first to feature a collaboration with a musician, and builds on a concept that H-D is planning to make a mainstay of the H-D Collections category.