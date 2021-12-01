Harris Reed launches ‘Fluid Basics’ loungewear

Emerging designer Harris Reed, known for his luxury red carpet designs, is targeting the rise of loungewear with the launch of ‘Fluid Basics’ featuring gender-fluid off-duty wardrobe staples.

Set to launch this month, ‘Fluid Basics’ aims to embody the brand ethos of inclusivity and fluidity and features seven wardrobe staples including tanks, T-shirts, a blazer robe, shirt, and flared leg trousers.

Commenting on the launch, Harris Reed, said in a statement: “I wanted to open up the world of Harris Reed, by making a more accessible and wearable collection, for those who want to live out their fluid fantasy every day.

“I reimagined wardrobe staples, and created something totally new and authentically Harris Reed. Creating Fluid Basics helps further my message; fighting for the beauty of fluidity.”

With a view that the future of fashion is about creating a “fluid world to inhabit” the new collection, which will be available at Matchesfashion, Bergdorf Goodman, and Le Bon Marché, aims to offer a “new, relaxed dimension to this world,” explains Reed.

Image: courtesy of Harris Reed

Tanks and T-shirts have been reimagined, with label placements inspired by vintage corsets and the idea of ruching and gathering. While a French terry blazer featuring wide 70’s inspired lapels can be wrapped around and belted like a robe and teamed with matching flared jersey trousers, a laid-back spin-off of Reed’s now-signature flared suits.

Rounding off the seven-piece neutral-coloured loungewear collection is a cotton-cashmere poet shirt.

Image: courtesy of Harris Reed

The collection marks a new direction for the British-American Central Saint Martins graduate , who catapulted onto the fashion scene after dressing singer Harry Styles and closing London Fashion Week in September with his demi-couture collection of wedding-inspired monochrome looks.

Prices range from 111 to 276 pounds / 128 to 318 US dollars / 128 to 318 euros.

Image: courtesy of Harris Reed

Image: courtesy of Harris Reed

Image: courtesy of Harris Reed