Harrods and Westfield donate funds for Grenfell Tower victims

Luxury department store group Harrods and shopping center Westfield have reached out to their local communities and made large donations to help the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire disaster.

On June 14 a fire broke out at a 24 story high tower block of public housing flats in North Kensington, London, which resulted in the death of least 79 individuals and the injury and displacement of hundreds more. Harrods, located in the same borough as Grenfell Tower, has donated 1 million pounds to the British Red Cross London fire relief fund to help support those and their families affected by the fire.

The iconic department store revealed that some of its own employees had been personally affected by the fire or perished and is reportedly currently working to support the families of those affected. Harrods in-house chefs have been making food for local relief centers, whereas other members of staff have been collecting blankets, toiletries, toys and other items for donation.

"As a business based in the borough, Harrods works closely with charity partners to support their important work in our local community," said Michael Ward, managing director of Harrods. "Over the past week, we have been overwhelmed by how the community has come together to support our neighbors at this terrible time. Through this donation, we want to play our part in helping our neighborhood recover from this tragic event."

Westfield London made an undisclosed donation to The Kensington and Chelsea Foundation Grenfell Tower appeal and the Evening Standard appeal. The shopping center also set up a donation drop off point at its west London center. A number of donations have already been made by the public, as well as retailers, which will be distributed by Westfield to local relief centers. Westfield employee volunteers have been overseeing the donation stations, which are currently at full capacity.

In addition, Westfield is also offering temporary accommodation for emergency services at the center, and its restaurants have been offering those affected free meals and drinks."Our thoughts at Westfield London are with all those affected by the tragic fire at Grenfell Towers," said the company in a statement.

"It is times like this which really highlight the level of support that communities create when they pull together, as well as the brave work carried out by our emergency services. Westfield London is immensely proud of our customers, local residents, retailers and employees who have shown such strong community spirit. We will continue to work closely with our neighbors on ways that Westfield can support at this difficult time."

Photo: By user: Sokkk y (Own work) [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons