Harrods presents fashion film with Iggy London, featuring Kai-Isaiah Jamal

London department store Harrods, in partnership with production house Iconoclast UK, has released its fashion film ‘Set Your Stage’ celebrating the vast product range of its Knightsbridge store.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Iggy London, the film aims to capture Harrods as a shopping playground, of sorts, exploring the stores expansive floors and the possibilities of what customers can experience in them. The cast is dressed in new season designs from the likes of Prada, Loewe and Jil Sander, further displaying Harrods’ wide range of luxury and high-end goods.

Image: Harrods

“It was really important for me to shine a spotlight on some of the most interesting individuals within the London creative scene for this film with Harrods,” said Iggy, in a statement. “The idea behind the film being that when all these amazing talents come together, there’s a shared excitement that we all feel. Combining this message with such an iconic and historical brand as Harrods and bringing these two different worlds together was super exciting.”

Image: Harrods

The film follows the cast through Harrods’ halls and in-store shops, led by poet and activist Kai-Isaiah Jamal who recites a poem dedicated to fashion innovators and marginalised communities as a narration. Jamal has been a regular in the fashion spotlight in recent months, collaborating on a comprehensive chain of projects with brands such as Louis Vuitton, Filippa K and Calvin Klein within the past year.

Further included in the film are a number of individuals from the London creative scene, including singer-songwriter Priya Ragu and saxophonist CKTRL. The inclusion of this array of stars centres around the film’s underlying goal of celebrating the capital city’s talents, with Harrods aiming to stay in tune with the cultural zeitgeist.

Image: Harrods