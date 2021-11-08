Harrods unveils ‘Emerging Designers: China’ pop-up

Luxury department store Harrods has launched its inaugural pop-up focused on young Chinese designers, featuring looks from 2021 Yu Prize winner Chenpeng.

Located on the first floor of its Knightsbridge flagship, the concept space looks to promote emerging designers as a follow on from its Shanghai Fashion Week ‘The Harrods Hive’ concept.

Chenpeng, the recipient of the Yu Prize, an award hosted in collaboration with Harrods as a strategic partner, showcases puffer jackets and more luxury items in the space. Customers will also be able to get their hands on pieces by Shushu Tong, WMWM and Ruohan from the Labelhood Collective, all available until mid-December.

“Over recent years, there has been a huge increase in creative output from the Chinese luxury industry, and this growth has been really exciting to watch,” said Poppy Lomax, buying manager for womenswear at Harrods, in a statement. “I am thrilled that we have the opportunity to offer our customers must-have pieces from some of the most exciting designers in the market right now.”

Image: Harrods

Harrods continues to grow its presence in China

Harrods was one of a number of retailers who took the opportunity to connect with Chinese audiences, launching ‘The Harrods Hive’ as part of the past season of Shanghai Fashion Week, broadcasting both B2B and B2C content.

Launched as a three-day incubator programme, ‘The Harrods Hive’ platform staged a series of networking events and industry-led panel discussions, bringing together a number of experts from different disciplines to talk on building brands and navigating retail.

The platform will continue to be run both online and offline, contributing to the support of future leaders and like-minded communities, with events scheduled throughout the duration of the year. The initiatives part of the programme look to connect next-generation leaders with established mentors, in the hope of building strong support networks and industry contacts.

The past year has seen Harrods increase its presence in China, with the likes of two private shopping spaces in Shanghai and Beijing, both entitled ‘The Residence’, opened just seven months apart.

It looks to continue this expansion with the introduction of a Harrods Tea Room in Shanghai, a concept centred around traditional British afternoon tea.