Harry Kane fronts Skechers first football boots

England’s national football team captain, Harry Kane, who recently moved to FC Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur, has signed a long-term partnership with football brand Skechers to front its first football boots launching in the UK and Europe in September.

In a statement, Skechers said that the deal marks a “lifetime” commitment from Kane, who will wear the new Skechers Football boots SKX_01 on the pitch and appear in a multiplatform marketing campaign as its brand ambassador.

Commenting on the deal and wearing the football boots, Kane said: “It’s definitely a time of transition in my career and I’m thrilled to announce my signing with Skechers just as I’m making a big move. Ever since meeting the design team and seeing the boots for the first time, I felt confident that Skechers was onto something special.

“I’ve been wearing the boots for weeks, scoring in them in preseason. They’re unlike anything I’ve experienced before. Own it, own who you are. Own what you want to achieve. And that’s what I feel like I’ve done throughout my whole career. They’re the main messages I think my partnership with Skechers sends to people in general all around the world. I wouldn’t back a brand or gear if I didn’t 100 percent believe in it. This is the real deal.”

The first Skechers Football boot, the SKX_01 worn by global superstar striker Harry Kane Credits: Skechers

The Skechers Football boots SKX_01 are designed to offer players “360-degree touch and control on the ball,” explains the footwear brand, featuring its Hyper Burst Pro lightweight and cushioning technology with a lace-up Performance FitKnit engineered upper, as well as P.S.C. moulding detail for precise ball control and multi-directional traction outsole.

Michael Greenberg, president at Skechers, added: “We’ve been developing Skechers Football boots for some time and as we perfected the design, we enlisted players to test them and offer feedback—including one of the best on the pitch, the great Harry Kane.

“Harry had the entire football world following his every move over the last few weeks and his determination, skill, and leadership align perfectly with our plans for the sport. He already feels like part of the Skechers family. This first boot is just the beginning with more innovative Skechers Football boots featuring our signature comfort and performance technologies on the way.”

Skechers Football boots will be available directly from the footwear brand’s website and at select Skechers retail stores and select speciality football retailers in the UK and across Europe from September 8 for 195 pounds.