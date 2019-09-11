Harvey Nichols rolls out revival packages with The Restory

Luxury department store Harvey Nichols is to roll out its after-care service initiative in partnership with The Restory nationally, following the successful launch in its Knightsbridge flagship in 2018.

The after-care programme for luxury goods, which allows customers to bring in shoes and bags for refurbishment, to extend the life of their luxury products, will be rolled out nationally to Edinburgh, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol.

The Revival Package, a bundle of competitively priced services for wear-and-tear, will offer two options, one designed for the needs of shoes and the other created for bags, which will be exclusively available to be purchased alongside a new pair shoes or bag at Harvey Nichols.

The package is activated at the point of purchase and is available for 18 months to the specific item it is registered to. The client is then able to redeem this service directly with The Restory or by dropping off at a Harvey Nichols store anywhere in the UK.

The Restory, whose services include cleaning, reheeling, leather conditioning and colour restoration, developed this product using their unique data and expertise in product wear-and-tear, with the aim of empowering consumers to invest in designer brands, knowing that there is an after-care programme.

It isn’t new for luxury brands to offer in-house repair services, however, their warranties typically cover defaults and broken hardware, rather than general wear-and-tear.

For the Shoe Revival Package, The Restory can offer dry and wet cleaning methods to remove stains and marks, re-heeling services, adding a toe-piece to pointed shoes, new laces, as well as a maximum of 2 hours of colour restoration covering scuffs, scratches, marks and general colour degradation, for 120 pounds.

While the Bag Revival Package, for 250 pounds, includes cleaning, conditioning the leather to protect it from scratches, and revival services providing up to a maximum of 4.5 hours of work of leather colour restoration or the reapplication of edging to the bag.

The service operates in-store where a Harvey Nichols staff member securely receive shoes, bags and leather goods. The items will be packaged, tracked and shipped to The Restory’s London-based atelier where a team of experts will physically assess the items and provide an online quote. Clients can accept, query or decline the quote. When the work is completed, items will be shipped back to the originating Harvey Nichols store or any location in the UK convenient to the client, free of charge. International shipping is also available.

Vanessa Jacobs, founder and chief executive at The Restory, said in a statement: “Luxury is a promise and an investment. The Restory is about extending the longevity of that promise in a fun and modern way. Harvey Nichols understands this and is committed to their client’s whole experience.”

The Revival Package will launch between September 11 and October 9 across Harvey Nichols locations in Edinburgh, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol.

Images: courtesy of The Restory