Harvey Nichols unveils Christmas windows

Luxury department store Harvey Nichols has unveiled glamorous Christmas windows for 2018 at its Knightsbridge store in London, with a giant Champagne bottle filling the first two windows, which pours hues of gold and silver along the remaining windows.

The celebratory festive feel to the Christmas windows have been designed to “entice and capture the attention of customers” with the use of a sparkly metallic colour palette and dazzling product displays, stated the department store.

With each of the windows featuring an eye-catching lime green backdrop brimming with twinkling lights and 3D bubbles to showcase the store’s finest gifts from fashion, beauty, food and wine.

In addition, the Harvey Nichols festive display also celebrates the new Mary Poppins Returns movie, featuring four original costumes designed by Academy Award-winning designer Sandy Powell and worn by the film’s cast, which includes Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep.

The Disney partnership will showcase gilded gold and silver umbrellas – Poppins’ preferred method of travel, from the windows through the store, taking customers on a journey to the Fifth Floor, where the store’s Café shimmers with a metallic umbrella-strewn canopy, while a cherry tree bursts through the floor to the ceiling.

Customers will also be able to step inside a giant snowglobe and have their photos taken against a backdrop of London streets with whirling cherry blossoms. A print of the photo will be provided within 10 minutes and the feature will be open daily until January 4.

“Our 2018 Christmas windows are all about the exciting festivities that take place during the season; celebrations, parties and catching up with friends,” said Janet Wardley, head of visual display at Harvey Nichols in a statement. “This inspired us to create a luxurious display of dazzling metallic colours, lights and shapes, filled with hero gifting ideas – helping our customer get into the Christmas spirit!”

Images: courtesy of Harvey Nichols