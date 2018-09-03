Hawes and Curtis launch range inspired by Queen’s military uniform

British heritage brand Hawes and Curtis has partnered with the National Army Museum to create a limited-edition collection inspired by the military uniform Queen Elizabeth II wore as a young princess during the Second World War.

From 1949 to 1953 Princess Elizabeth carried out her duties as an Honorary Brigadier in the Women’s Royal Army Corps before resigning these appointments on becoming Queen in 1953.

Hawes and Curtis, which has been specialising in luxury shirts and fine tailoring since 1913, was the shirtmaker chosen to make the khaki shirt and tie for Princess Elizabeth’s Women's Royal Army Corps uniform in 1949.

For the limited-edition capsule collection, the brand has re-created a one-off replica of the original fine cotton uniform shirt, which is currently on display in the National Army Museum shop. The collection includes bespoke prints designed in honour of the collaboration, which feature on silk ties and pocket squares inspired by the regimental stripes on the Queen’s jacket.

In addition, contemporary women’s blouses feature a vibrant print inspired by the ribbons on the royal uniform and cufflinks have been designed in the shape of the Military buttons on the uniform jacket to complete the collection.

Sophie Anderton, curator at the National Army Museum, said of the partnership in a press release: “Part of our role as a museum is to preserve our amazing collections for the public and future generations, but it is also about keeping those items relevant and sharing their history in new and different ways.

“Our partnership with Hawes and Curtis has given us the opportunity to look at the production of uniform, specifically the Queen’s, which they tailored items for, and uncover the heritage behind it. It’s very exciting to be working with the same tailor to produce new items influenced by the Queen’s uniform, and it also demonstrates the timeless inspiration that comes from army fashion.”

Hawes and Curtis chief executive Touker Souleyman added: “The partnership with the National Army Museum celebrates Hawes and Curtis’ royal heritage and highlights the Military’s influence on contemporary fashion.”

The collection is available to purchase in the National Army Museum shop, the Hawes and Curtis flagship store on Jermyn Street and at both of the their respective websites.

Hawes and Curtis has a long standing relationship with the royal family, the British heritage brand has been awarded four Royal Warrants from The Duke of Windsor, King George VI and The Duke of Edinburgh.

Image: courtesy of the National Army Museum / Hawes and Curtis