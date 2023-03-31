Head of fashion at Royal College of Art awarded honorary fellowship

The head of fashion at UK postgraduate art school the Royal College of Arts (RCA) in London has been recognised with an honorary fellowship by Arts University Plymouth, a new university specialising in the arts in the country. The RCA announced the news via a news article on their website.

The Royal College of Art in London, which was recently named the number one art and design university in the world by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) for 2023, has received a different type of recognition this week.

UK art school Arts University Plymouth has awarded designer and educator Zowie Broach, head of fashion at the RCA, the honorary fellowship for her “outstanding contribution to fashion and to fashion design education,” the article reads.

Arts University Plymouth started as Plymouth Drawing School in 1856 and is a specialist art university “run by artists and designers for artists and designers”, the university website reads.

Arts University Plymouth awards honorary fellowship to head of fashion Royal College of Art

Zowie Broach graduated from Arts University Plymouth in 1985 with a foundation diploma in art and design. She is the co-founder of fashion label Boudicca, which became the first British label to show during Paris Haute Couture Week.

Apart from her role as a designer, Broach has been involved in fashion education for more than 10 years. She taught for eight years at University of Westminster in London, Parsons The New School for Design in New York, SIAC in Chicago and Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design in Jerusalem.

In addition, she was appointed designer in residence at London College of Fashion (LCF) between 2009 and 2011.

Every year, Arts University Plymouth awards honorary fellowships to recognise academics in the creative arts for their outstanding achievements in the field. In addition, honorary fellowships recognise individuals who have “achieved significant social change through arts and culture”, the news article reads.

Previously, Art University Plymouth has awarded honorary fellowships to . Anne Barlow, Director of Tate St Ives, Sir Nicholas Serota, Chair of Arts Council England, and Richard Deacon CBE, British sculptor and winner of the Turner Prize in the visual arts.