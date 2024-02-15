Heelys teams up with Peeps for the sweetest collaboration

Heelys has teamed up with the Peeps brand, best known for its bright marshmallow treats, to create a fun, limited-edition capsule collection. Launching in time for Easter, the collaboration sees the sneaker brand with wheels infuse their signature styles with playful and whimsical touches from Peeps.

The new Peeps x Heelys shoes feature an oversized Peeps Bunny plush as the tongue of the shoe, which adds a bright touch of color and charm to the classic Heelys design. In addition, each pair comes with a removable Peeps Chick charm, paying homage to two of Peeps most beloved shapes.

Heelys x Peeps Credits: Just Born Inc.

"We are thrilled to unveil this Easter basket must-have just in time for the Easter season," said Caitlin Servian, brand Manager for Peeps in a statement. "This partnership is truly a perfect match, as it blends the joy and colors of our iconic Marshmallow treats with the fun of Heelys shoes; we can't wait for our fans to bring sweetness to every step this Easter!"

Seeking new and exciting ways to bring the Heelys brand to life, the Peeps x Heelys collaboration is available in a broad range of childrens sizes and in two colorways. "Partnering with the Peeps Brand allows us to combine our love for fun and creativity into a unique and playful product that fans of all ages will adore," added Alexis Kovic, marketing director at Heelys. "We can't wait for our customers to roll into spring with these sweet kicks."

Launching February 15, the Peeps x Heelys collection is available at Heelys.com and Journeys.com.

Heelys x Peeps Credits: Just Born Inc.