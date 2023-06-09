Heidi Klein launches swimwear with Temperley London

British swimwear brand Heidi Klein has collaborated with contemporary fashion label Temperley London on a capsule swimwear collection.

The Heidi Klein x Temperley London collection marks Alice Temperley’s eponymous label’s first foray into swimwear and features the brand’s vibrant prints set onto classic Heidi Klein swimwear shapes.

Launching on June 9, the capsule line features a lace-up square neck one piece, a triangle rope bikini and a ruched bandeau bikini with a matching sarong in two statement prints, a poppy and leopard print synonymous with Temperley’s DNA and a whimsical bohemian dreamcatcher print inspired by intricate macramé knot techniques.

Image: Heidi Klein; Heidi Klein x Temperley London

Heidi Gosman, creative director at Heidi Klein, who collaborated closely with Alice Temperley on the collection, said in a statement: “I have long admired the elaborate and romantic prints which Temperley London is so known for and it’s been such an inspiring journey to work alongside Alice and translate these onto some of my favourite swimwear silhouettes. We are so excited to give our customers such a different and distinctive offering.”

Alice Temperley added: “I have always wanted to offer our customers swimwear so working with Heidi Klein was an exciting opportunity. It made total sense as a partnership as we are very much aligned in our values and vision - both British, female-led businesses dedicated to creating timeless pieces.

“The swimsuits and bikinis from this collection will be on my packing list this Summer and for many summers to come."

The Heidi Klein x Temperley London collaboration will be available from June 9 at heidiklein.com, prices start from 190 pounds.

