Heirloom Amalgam announces lifestyle collection launch

New York City-based brand Heirloom Amalgam is making its official launch in the world of lifestyle fashion.

Along with the brand’s launch also comes the signature Archetype Collection, a core capsule designed for versatility through the seasons, priced between 160 to 500 dollars. The Archetype Collection offers neutral staples such as t-shirts and sweatpants inspired by casual New York City wear.

Founded by husband-and-wife duo Scott and Amy Burr, Heirloom Amalgam is the couple’s passion project in their foray into ready-to-wear with a mission of creating adaptable lifestyle wear for workdays to weekends.

With Mississippi roots and a vintage heritage, the Burrs’ years of curation and passion for fashion brought them to Heirloom Amalgam. “Having spent more than 25 years together, Heirloom Amalgam is an homage to Scott and my journey together,” co-creative director Amy said in a press release. “Heirloom Amalgam is more than just a clothing brand; it’s a complete umbrella for our future creative endeavours. It's our clothing, it’s our curated vintage showroom…We are creating a community.”

In addition to Heirloom Amalgam’s ready-to-wear offerings, the brand is working to unveil a vintage showroom with over 700 curated “museum quality” pieces that range from military wear to sportswear. The showroom will be available by appointment and invitation only, and is geared specifically toward industry professionals looking to pull styles for fashion editorials and film usage.