Hellmann’s unveils first-ever mayonnaise fragrance

Unilever brand Hellmann’s has teamed up with NFL Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis to launch the first-ever mayo-scented fragrance.

The Will Levis No. 8 fragrance has been developed to harness the “tantalising scent” of mayonnaise with notes of tart lemon, mayonnaise accord, coffee undertones, musk and vanilla.

The launch follows Levis’ lifetime supply of mayonnaise deal last summer with Hellmann’s after the NFL star went viral on TikTok for putting mayonnaise in his coffee.

Chris Symmes, head of marketing of dressings North America, Unilever, said in a statement: "We're the first condiment brand to design a fragrance after our product – and it makes sense for Hellmann's to enter this space because of the versatile ways that people are using and showing their love of mayonnaise.

"Will Levis, condiment icon and mayo connoisseur was the perfect partner to help us launch this first-of-its-kind parfum and venture into the fragrance world to unite both condiment and football fans alike."

Hellmann’s mayo-scented Will Levis No. 8 fragrance Credits: Hellmann’s

Commenting on the collaboration, Levis, added: "With the launch of my signature scent, I've fulfilled a lifelong dream of partnering with Hellmann's to craft a fragrance like no other, one truly embodying the distinct scent of greatness.

"Rich and creamy, Will Levis No. 8 is more than a mayonnaise-inspired fragrance. It's transformative. I've eaten mayo, drank mayo, and now I can smell like mayo."

The Will Levis No. 8 scent is available for 8 US dollars fromwilllevisnumber8.com, while stocks last.