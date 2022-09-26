Henry Holland collaborates with Dare 2b

British designer Henry Holland has launched an active and lifestyle apparel collection with multi-sport brand Dare 2b for autumn/winter 2022.

The collection features a 14-piece range for men and a 20-piece for women and includes everything from bumbags and patterned socks to windbreaker jackets and athletic tank tops, leggings, T-shirts and shorts.

Image: Dare 2b x Henry Holland

Commenting on the collection, Holland said in a statement: “Living an active lifestyle is really important to me for my physical and mental heal and I’m often so frustrated that I can’t find pieces that reflect who I am to wear on the gym floor.

“This collection is designed to reflect the modern active lifestyle and take you from your workout through your day, reflecting a string sense of playful personality along the way.”

Image: Dare 2b x Henry Holland

The collaboration incorporates Holland’s background in streetwear and aims to marry functional active style with lifestyle wear. Each piece in the collection showcases the designer’s personality, explains Dare 2b, with the use of bold prints created in a graphic pastel colour palette.

Prices range from 12 to 200 pounds, with sizes ranging from UK 6 -20 for women and XS – XXXL for men.

Image: Dare 2b x Henry Holland