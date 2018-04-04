Henry Holland joins forces with Primark for GFW

Womenswear designer and Graduate Fashion Week global ambassador Henry Holland has joined forces with Primark to create an exclusive range of tote bags in collaboration with Graduation Fashion Week for the Bags of Talent campaign.

The Henry Holland x Primark collaboration features four unique tote bags featuring bright and bold designs that the designer’s House of Holland label is known, including stripes, polka dots and animal motifs, whilst slogan prints pay homage to Holland’s early T-shirt creations that propelled him to fame.

The tote bags have been made with 100 percent sustainable cotton, as part of Primark’s Sustainable Cotton Programme, which trains female farmers to produce environmentally sustainable cotton and to improve their livelihood.

Each tote is priced 3 pounds each, with 1.32 pounds of every bag sold being donated by Primark to the Graduate Fashion Week Foundation, which ensures that the fashion graduates of tomorrow are supported throughout their transition from student to industry member.

The Bags of Talent campaign has previously included limited edition totes designed by Julien Macdonald in collaboration with Tesco and last year it saw designer Holly Fulton teaming up with Sainsbury’s to support the British fashion charity.

Graduate Fashion Week takes place in London at the Old Truman Brewery from June 3-6.

Images: courtsey of Graduate Fashion Week