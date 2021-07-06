Henry Holland to launch homewares with Freemans

Digital department store Freemans has signed up designer Henry Holland for an exclusive homewares collection featuring contemporary textiles, soft furnishings, decorative accessories, and statement furniture for autumn/winter 2021.

The Henry Holland Modern Living collection will be available from September and features 100 affordable pieces that stay true to “Henry’s design aesthetic and interiors vision, with a nod to iconic designs from the 1970’s”.

Richard Cristofoli, chief customer officer at Freemans, said in a statement: “We are incredibly excited to be working with Henry and are confident this new collection will mark another major step forward in our ambition to elevate our extensive homewares offer in line with our ambition to become the online department store of choice. His standout style and unique contemporary aesthetic offers something fresh and responds to what our customers are looking for.”

Holland added: “I am so excited to see this collection launch. I have been working with the team at Freemans for a while and I’m delighted by the pieces and the direction. Henry Holland Modern Living is the perfect reflection of my personal interiors aesthetic working with a concise and retro feeling palette and will fit so well into people’s homes.”

Key pieces will include a Terrazzo bulb holder, retro pattern lamps and cushions, and a checked rug, as well as a ‘Reclaim your Joy’ poster.

Freemans also has an exclusive fashion and homewares collection with designer Julien Macdonald, which the retailer states has been a “sell-out success”. It also announced a new homeware collaboration with BBC Interior Design Masters star Siobhan Murphy that will launch in the autumn.