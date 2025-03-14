Hera to launch capsule collection with Pepsi

British fashion brand Hera has collaborated with global soft drinks brand Pepsi to create a limited-edition capsule collection.

Named 'Here for More,' the collaborative collection celebrates both brands' mission to be present and enjoy life as much as possible. Featuring four unisex pieces, including hoodies and t-shirts, each design reflects Hera's elevated, modern style with Pepsi's bold take.

Hera x Pepsi capsule collection Credits: Hera

"We are incredibly excited to unveil our exclusive collaboration with Pepsi, a brand that, like Hera, champions ambition, boldness, and the relentless pursuit of more," said Georgia Streeton, chief brand officer at Hera, in a statement. "'Here for More' is more than a collection—it's a shared mindset, a celebration of those who push boundaries and embrace the enjoyment of life first."

To further bring the messaging behind the collection to life, Hera and Pepsi will launch an interactive campaign that exemplifies the 'Here for More' ethos. The campaign will include exclusive interactive PR boxes, a series of pop-up events, and a visual fashion campaign.

Hera x Pepsi capsule collection Credits: Hera

"We are grateful to work alongside Pepsi to bring this vision to life, merging elevated fashion with an iconic global legacy," continued Streeton. "Every piece in this collection is designed to inspire confidence, drive, and the belief that success starts with the right mindset. We can't wait for our community to experience this collaboration and embrace what it truly means to be 'Here for More.'"

Launching online from March 17, prices for the collection range from 58 pounds to 88 pounds. The collection will then be dropped in four cities across the UK starting from March 20 to 23, including London, Birmingham, Manchester, and Glasgow. Consumers can also try their hand at winning pieces from special Pepsi x Hera vending machines.

Hera x Pepsi capsule collection Credits: Hera

"As a brand, Pepsi encourages people to choose what they're passionate about in life and always be Thirsty for More," said Neil Ronson, senior marketing manager at PepsiCo GB, in a statement. "With its similar mission of emboldening its customers to be ambitious and strive for success, HERA was the perfect partner to collaborate with to release this limited-edition collection. We look forward to hearing what fans of both brands make of it."