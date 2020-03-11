Hermès cancels London resort show

Hermès has joined the growing ranks of brands that are cancelling events due to the coronavirus outbreak. The French luxury label has canceled its resort show that was set to take place in London on April 28.

“Due to the exceptional health situation, Hermès, concerned with protecting all of its teams and partners and welcoming its guests in the best conditions, has decided not to present its spring 2021 cruise collection in London on the 28th of April. The house shows its empathy to all those affected by the current situation,” the company said in an e-mailed statement to WWD.

Hermès has also cancelled its Saut Hermès jumping competition that was set to take place at the Grand Palais, as France has been event gatherings of more than 1000 people in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The event was originally scheduled for this month from March 20 to 22. Hermès is hoping to bring the event back in 2021.

The list of fashion show cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic keeps growing. Gucci, Versace, Giorgio Armani, Max Mara have all cancelled upcoming fashion shows.

photo: via hermes.com