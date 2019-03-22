Hermès confirms launch of cosmetics, skincare and personal care products

French luxury house Hermès is to launch a full beauty range in 2020, including skincare and cosmetics. The company already operates a successful fragrance business, adding a bath and show range in 2014.

The development comes as the company in April 2018 said it was looking to expand its beauty categories. At the time, Hermès Chief Executive Officer, Axel Dumas, revealed to Le Monde that a launch of skincare and makeup was to be expected for 2020. “In the long term, it will be necessary for us to be present in all three segments of the markets for cosmetics, perfume, makeup and personal care products. That would give us a sufficient distribution presence.” Guillaume Seyne confirmed the news during “Hermès Hors les Murs” in Rome this week.

Entering a new business always comes with a risk, even for an established luxury brand as successful as Hermès. “It’s quite exciting: It’s a new activity, with all the risks that involves, so we will deploy it progressively, initially in our own stores mainly, in a limited distribution so that we can learn. Obviously, we hope to have the biggest scope possible. We are trying to do it humbly and cautiously, because it’s a big market that’s already full of strong players, and therefore we have to find our place in it,” Hermès Axel Dumas said on Wednesday.

