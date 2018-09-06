Hermès hires VP of influence

Hermès has appointed a vice president of press and influence, a new role for the luxury brand. Former Vanity Fair fashion director Michael Carl will join the maison and be based at its New York headquarters.

Carl’s media experience at a glossy magazine will help the brand speak to a new demographic who are increasingly more online and social media savvy.

According to WWD Carl will begin later this month and report to Peter Malachi, Hermès’ senior vice president of communications. “We are delighted to welcome Michael with confidence that he will bring his depth of experience and editorial sensibility to Hermès at a time of significant media transformation,” Malachi told WWD.

The appointment is part of a broader trend which has seen magazine industry veterans switch over to the brand side. Earlier this year Vogue’s longstanding fashion director Lucinda Chambers launched a fashion label called Colville alongside former Marni designers Molly Molloy and Kristin Forss.

