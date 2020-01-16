Hermès launches beauty

Hermès has several claims to fame from its scarves to its legendary Birkin bag, but never has the brand attempted to enter the beauty category. All that is about to change now that the 183-year-old brand has launched a line of lipsticks called Rouge Hermès. The news was reported by Daily Front Row. The collection of 24 colors is inspired by Hermès' archive of 75,000 silk scarves and 900 leather shades. The packaging is made from the same metals as the hardware on their handbags, and the lipsticks are also refillable, making that packaging a long-term investment. Fitting for a lipstick with a 67 dollar price point.

“We wanted to do refillable so we could use more luxurious materials that had their own value,” said Pierre Hardy, creative director of jewelry and shoes, who designed the packaging, in a statement. “The idea is a form that’s both simple and playful enough to allow it to be done and redone ad infinitum. It’s rare for an artistic director to think about packaging over a long period of time and not just a one-off.”

In addition to lipsticks, Hermès has plans to launch a new beauty category every six months, although they wouldn't confirm what products or hard dates. Rouge Hermès lipsticks will be available at Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdales, and Bergdorf Goodman.