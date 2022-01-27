Hermès names beauty creative director

Gregory Pyrpylis has been tapped by Hermès Beauty to be their new creative director. He will report to Agnès de Villers, president of Hermès Parfum and Beauté, and he will work under the brand’s artist director, Pierre-Alexis Dumas.

In 2020, Hermès expanded their beauty division beyond perfumes by adding cosmetics including lipstick, powders, and nail polish. The brand continues to prove its strength and perseverance, even throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. An Hermès store in Guangzhou took in 2.7 million dollars in one Saturday after China began reopening from the first round of lockdowns.

In Q3 of 2021, Hermès reported that revenue was up 31 percent. Last month, the company also announced they would join Euro Stoxx 50, one of Europe’s main equity benchmarks.