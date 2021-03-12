Hermès reimagines Victoria travel bag in mushroom "leather"

Hermès has found a “vegan leather” option that is not plastic. The famed luxury label is set to released a reworked version of its Victoria travel bag made from Sylvania materials that were created in partnership with MycoWorks’ Fine Mycelium, a patented cultivation process that uses fungi’s capacity to bind itself to other materials.

“MycoWorks’ vision and values echo those of Hermès: a strong fascination with natural raw material and its transformation, a quest for excellence, with the aim of ensuring that objects are put to their best use and that their longevity is maximized,” Hermès artistic director Pierre-Alexis Dumas said in a statement. “With Sylvania, Hermès is at the heart of what it has always been: innovation in the making.”

Mycelium is considered far superior and more sustainable than plastic-based faux leather. MycoWorks spent three years working with Hermès to create a leather alternative that would be up to part with the brand’s luxury reputation.

Despite the new mushroom leather alternative, Hermès has said that they will still continue offering its traditional leather options that made the brand so famous. The luxury label is world renowned for its Hermès Birkin bag, one of the most coveted handbags in the world, as well as the Kelly bag.

Image; Hermès Facebook page