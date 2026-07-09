Hermès to present its first ever Haute Couture collection in January 2027

Paris - Luxury group Hermès is launching into haute couture and will present its first ever collection in January, AFP learned from the group, confirming a report from WWD.

French designer Nadège Vanhée, who has headed the group's womenswear collections since 2014, will be responsible for creating this first collection, the French brand specified.

The saddler and leather goods maker, known for its iconic bags such as the Birkin and the Kelly, is therefore joining the official schedule of the spring/summer 2027 Haute Couture Week, which will take place from Monday, January 25 to Thursday, January 28.

“What interests us in haute couture is the craftsmanship. We already have a very, very high standard and incredible leather quality, and we thought, ‘why not?’,” explained Axel Dumas, manager of the luxury group, in February 2025.

Haute couture, the most prestigious stage in the fashion world, meets very specific criteria: the designs must be original; made-to-measure and by hand; and designed exclusively by the brand's permanent artistic director in workshops based in France.

Each house commits to presenting two annual shows in Paris, in January and July, comprising a minimum of 25 looks mixing day and evening silhouettes. These pieces are intended for grand galas and red carpets.

Only 13 houses have the legally protected “haute couture” appellation, including luxury mainstays Dior, Chanel and Givenchy, as well as Jean Paul Gaultier, Maison Margiela, Alexis Mabille and Schiaparelli.

For its debut, Hermès will be invited as a guest member, in the same way as Balenciaga, before potentially applying for the appellation.