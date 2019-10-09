Herschel Supply launches first-ever watch with Casio G-SHOCK

Canadian bag and accessories brand Herschel Supply has launched its first-ever watch, the Herschel G-Lide, in partnership with Japanese electronics supply company, Casio G-SHOCK.

According to an announcement from the brand, Herschel reimagined G-SHOCK’s classic GLX5600 model, using “elements from the traditional colors and utility through a military-inspired design.”

In the announcement, Herschel Supply shares that the digital watch is made using a durable matte green resin case and band, along with a yellow face with mineral glass, which is “highlighted by auto electroluminescent backlight technology.” The watch includes a tide graph, stopwatch, countdown timer, multi-function alarms, and more.

“Here at Casio G-SHOCK, we strive to be innovative and produce high-quality products, and by partnering with Herschel Supply, we’re excited that we can offer a fine-detailed timeless watch for the well-traveled,” said David Johnson, the vice president of Casio’s Timepiece division.

Jamie Cormack, the co-founder of Herschel Supply, shared that the brand’s first watch was made with the “dedicated bunch on dawn patrol surf sessions” in mind.

The limited-edition Herschel G-Lide is available for 150 USD and can be purchased on both Herschel Supply’s and G-SHOCK’s websites, as well as select retailers around the world.

Image: Courtesy of Herschel Supply