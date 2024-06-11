HeyDude and Lee unveil footwear collaboration

Denim brand Lee and casual American footwear brand HeyDude, owned by Crocs, have unveiled a shoe collaboration for the summer.

The capsule collection features shoes for men and women, combining HeyDude’s playful comfort with Lee’s workwear heritage and inspired by a coastal vibe.

Paul Nugent, senior vice president, chief marketing officer at HeyDude, said in a statement: “Bringing two brands together, known for their iconic comfort and versatility, Lee’srich denim heritage blends perfectly with HeyDude’s relaxed attitude.

“The result is a unique collection that finds balance in standing out yet playing it cool without sacrificing the much-needed comfort our fans have grown to expect from HeyDude.”

HeyDude x Lee capsule collection Credits: HeyDude

The collection features two styles – the men’s ‘Wally Lee’ shoe, HeyDude’s most popular style featuring a railroad denim stripe, and the women’s ‘Wendy Lee’ shoe in a cream multi-print pattern. Both also have an exclusive illustrated graphic in the footbed. Each pair is priced at 69.99 pounds.

Joe Broyles, vice-president of global collaborations at Lee, added: “HeyDudeis the ideal partner to bring a Lee denim-inspired shoe to market. The brand’s popularity and focus on playful comfort resonates with our customer.”

To launch the collaboration, HeyDude has unveiled a campaign featuring actor Chase Stokes, star of the popular Netflix series 'Outer Banks’ and its current ambassador.