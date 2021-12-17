Hibbett and Puma donate 20,000 dollars, apparel and footwear to Children’s of Alabama

Footwear retailer Hibbett has announced its donation in partnership with Puma to Children’s of Alabama, consisting of 20,000 dollars, 4,350 pieces of Puma footwear and apparel, and 10,560 crayon sets.

Children’s of Alabama provides specialised medical care for ill and injured children, and offers care throughout Alabama. It is ranked as one of the best children’s hospitals in the nation by US News and World Report.

The donations will benefit the Care Closet in Social Services, Child Life’s Sugar Plum Shop and the Children’s Hospital Intervention and Prevention Services (CHIPS Center), all of which focus on providing for patients and their families.

The Care Closet is regularly in need of clothing, but often does not have the means to provide them, with the team helping more than 400 families in need of essential items each year.

“We cannot thank Hibbett and Puma enough for their generous donation to Children’s again this year,” said Emily Hornak, director of cause marketing and corporate partnerships at Children’s Alabama. “Meeting the emotional, social and psychosocial needs of patients and families through family centered care is a top priority at Children’s, and these donations will benefit three areas of the hospital that have continued to provide extraordinary services for not only our patients, but also their families.”

The Sugar Plum Shop helps an average of 260 patient families with presents during the holiday season, in order to lessen the burden of being in the hospital. The CHIPS Center aims to provide counseling sessions for both families and children in need each year.

“We hope that this donation of funds and much needed supplies from Hibbett and our generous partners at Puma will help support hundreds of families at Children’s of Alabama this holiday season and beyond,” said Sarah Sharp Wangaard, VP of marketing at Hibbett.