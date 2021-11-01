High society jeweller Graff rocked by cyber heist

Graff, the luxury jewellery company, has been rocked by a cyber heist, with personal details of its well-heeled clientele hacked and held at ransom.

The cyber criminals are thought to be the Russian group Conti, who have already leaked 69,000 confidential documents of 11,000 clients, which include celebrity customers Oprah Winfrey, David Beckham, Tom Hanks and Sir Philip Green.

A report by the Mail on Sunday said the stolen data includes client lists, invoices, receipts and credit notes, many with home addresses and other personal information.

The high society jeweller told the Mail: “Regrettably we, in common with a number of other businesses, have recently been the target of a sophisticated – though limited – cyber attack by professional and determined criminals.”

‘We were alerted to their intrusive activity by our security systems, allowing us to react swiftly and shut down our network. We notified, and have been working with, the relevant law enforcement agencies and the ICO. We have informed those individuals whose personal data was affected and have advised them on the appropriate steps to take.

The firm said it had been able to “rebuild and restart our systems within days – crucially with no irretrievable loss of data.”