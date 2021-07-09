Highlights: Paris fashion week men's SS22

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers an insight into the latest Men’s edition of Paris Fashion Week for Spring Summer 2022.

A distinctly 90’s flavour underscored several of the Paris collections as the designers behind the labels referenced their youthful heydays. Appealing to a Gen Z audience, the best of vintage design was re-presented for a social-media savvy generation. Music, club culture, vibrant colours and a gender-fluid take on menswear served to highlight consumer desire for individuality and self-expression through fashion.

Loewe

Channelling 90’s club kids and the post-pandemic fantasy of returning to the dance floor, Jonathan Anderson drew on the optimistic hedonism of rave culture. Anderson mixed photography, video and social media imagery to portray a collection full of electrifying brights, shiny metallics and abstract patterns, with a teenage-inspired, genderless silhouettes that speaks to the designer’s gender-neutral approach to menswear.

Dior Homme

Music culture also provided the inspiration at Dior Homme as Kim Jones teamed up with rapper Travis Scott for a Gen Z friendly collection. Merging the gardens of Christian Dior’s childhood with Scott’s Texan upbringing, cacti greens, earthy browns and pink sky tones were applied to flared pants and oversized tops, teamed with cowboy-esque saddle bags. Hand-painted shirts by artist George Condo provided an artisanal collaboration within a collaboration.

Jil Sander

New York street style in the nineties and the era’s fusion of sport and streetwear provided the backdrop for Jil Sander’s SS22 collection. An eclectic mix of industrial uniforms and utility wear worn with silky foulards and statement brooches focused on expressing individuality and the idea that characterful dressing will soon be seen on the streets once again, rather than just on social media. Typographic embroideries, animal print and colour blocking all delivered a sense of fun and optimism for the future.

Exclusive Offer:

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop’s Spring Summer 2021 Key Print Directions Report. Simply click here to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.