Hill House Home launches collaboration with Pottery Barn Kids & Teen

Fashion and lifestyle brand Hill House Home has launched a new collaboration with Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen.

Known for its signature prints and feminine styles, the collaboration sees Hill House Home apply its soft floral designs and intricate patterns to nurseries, children’s bedrooms, teen rooms, and dorm rooms from the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. brands.

The Hill House Home for Pottery Barn Kids and Hill House Home for Pottery Barn Teen collections include a broad array of furniture, bedding, rugs, décor, nursery essentials, lighting, wallpaper, bath accessories, pajamas, and storage for newborns up to young adults.

Hill House Home x Pottery Barn Teen collaboration Credits: Hill House Home

“Hill House Home is famous for its whimsical aesthetic that really resonates with our customers,” said Allison Spampanato, senior vice president, product development, Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen, in a statement. “By pairing that signature style with our expertise in beautifully crafted furnishings and décor, we created a collection that brings a fresh and charming design perspective to spaces for babies, kids, and teens.”

Key pieces from the Hill House Home for Pottery Barn Kids and Hill House Home for Pottery Barn Teen collections include colorful upholstered beds and headboards, bedding featuring delicate florals and striped patterns, scalloped table lamps, detailed mirrors, floral duffel bags, and patterned water bottles, all showcasing Hill House Home signature motifs.

“Ten years ago, I started Hill House as a home and bedding brand, so partnering with legacy home brands like Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen feels both surreal and full circle,” said Nell Diamond, founder and CEO of Hill House Home, in a statement. “Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen are committed to delivering best-in-class furniture, bedding, and décor for families, and we’re thrilled to bring the prints that our customers know and love to their expert craftsmanship.”